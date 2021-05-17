By Lukman Olabiyi

As campaign for agitation of Yoruba nation continued to spread across South West, Agbekoya Farmers Society, has said it will have no choice than to join secessionists, if security situation of the country and other things affecting its peace and unity are not addressed

In a chat with Daily Sun, National Secretary of Agbekoya, Adegbenro Ogunlana, said the union is yet to decide whether or not to join agitation for Yoruba nation.

He said the recent ban of open grazing by southern governors is good step in the right direction only if the pronouncement was not political to douse the heat of agitation for secession.

Ogunlana said now that the southern governors have made the pronouncement, they should zoom into action to ‘walk the talk’.

“Agbekoya is yet to decide whether to join Yoruba nation or not. The group, in its view, believes if the head is rotten, the whole body will be rotten. What is happening in the country is not only affecting South West, it affects everyone, including Hausa, Igbo and even the Fulanis.

“From Agbekoya’s view, we believe current situation of the country is being instigated by foreign countries; they don’t want peace and unity in Nigeria, that is why we are yet to throw our weight behind agitation for Yoruba nation; we are still on the fence but if the Federal Government fails to address many issues hampering peace and unity of the country, we will be left with no option than to join agitation for Yoruba nation,” he said.

Ogunlana said agitation for secession would not come without crisis.

“There must be crisis. Whoever wants to get independent cannot get it without struggle. Thanks to the media for giving South West support and helping us to air our voices if not for that, the region would have suffered a lot,” Ogunlana said.