A coalition under the aegis of Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has frowned at the spate of violent secessionist agitations across the country.

The Forum equally enjoined Nigerian youths to embrace peace and eschew acts that can lead to the disintegration of Nigeria, especially ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It also urged the youths to avoid breaching the existing peace or aiding groups and individuals acting under the guise of agitating for secession to destabilise the entire country.

The Forum commended all citizens for standing firm and resolute on peaceful co-existence in spite of the significant peace and security challenges confronting the country in 2021.

YAF equally praised the nation’s security agencies, the service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), traditional rulers throughout Yorubaland and Leaders of Thought in Nigeria as well as the International Community, for ensuring that peace reigned supreme at all times in the South-West geo-political zone and the entire country throughout 2021.

It further appreciated the contributions of traditional rulers and the Leaders of Thought in the South West towards the continued corporate existence and unity of the Nigerian nation.

The Forum urged all citizens to continue to tread the path of peace by cooperating with the government in its efforts to tackle the current insecurity in some parts of Nigeria.

YAF stated these at a well-attended press conference on Wednesday addressed by its National Coordinator, Adeshina Animashaun, further said Yoruba and Nigerian youths should, however, exercise great caution and vigilance to avoid aiding unknowingly or being used surreptitiously to destabilise the country by unpatriotic groups and individuals posing as ethnic champions.

It added that all Nigerian youths must avoid partaking in any unpatriotic activity that could threaten the peace of the country and contribute to truncating the 2023 polls, stressing that this would have serious consequences for them as individuals and Nigeria as a country.

‘YAF celebrates the desire of all patriotic Nigerians towards the maintenance of security and peace. Long live Nigeria! We thank all Nigerian citizens, the various security agencies, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and heads of other para-military services for the invaluable role they have been playing since the beginning of this year in ensuring a secure and peaceful country.

‘YAF also commends the international community for their support to the government and people of Nigeria throughout 2021. They should continue to give their support to the legitimate Federal Government of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘YAF further enjoins all Nigerian youths to continue to maintain peace by ignoring secession agitators and their sponsors.

‘As Nigerians, we should not just exhibit our pride in the Nigerian nation just during the Christmas period only. The feeling of being patriotic and proud Nigerians should occupy our minds at all times.

‘We should not expect to develop our pride in Nigeria after she has become great. Rather, we should know that Nigeria can only become great when we sincerely contribute individually and collectively to her continued peaceful corporate existence and even take pride in it.

‘Let’s continue to celebrate peace in our country by ensuring that the labours of all our past national heroes, who have given us the freedom we’ve been enjoying in Nigeria in the past six decades, do not go in vain.

‘We must not take our peculiar situation for granted. Rather, we should at all times strive to play our role patriotically in order to make Nigeria a better place for ourselves and generations yet unborn under a very peaceful atmosphere.

‘It is only when our country progresses in everything in an atmosphere of peace that the whole world can be proud of us. No nation progresses in a chaotic atmosphere and under insecurity imposed by some aggrieved and unpatriotic citizens. All citizens, particularly the youths, must eschew activities aimed at undermining the forthcoming 2023 general elections,’ he said.