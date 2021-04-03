From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Yoruba Global Alliance on Saturday mourned the late spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, who just lost his life as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Chairman of the group, Akogun Tola Adeniyi, in a statement, entitled: ‘Odumakin’s Death: Loss of a Titan,’ made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday, said: “It’s shocking! It’s unbelievable! It’s absolutely a cruel timing! Yinka Odumakin’s death is like a thunderbolt strike into the heart of Yoruba nationalism. Bold, bright and outspoken, Yinka was a study in courage and fearlessness.

“His commitment to the Yoruba struggle for liberation and emancipation was never in doubt. He put his whole life on the line for the crusade. He stood stoutly against the recolonization of Nigeria and the entire Nigerian indigenous Nationalities.

“By his death, all the free peoples of the world have lost a roaring voice, the Yoruba nation has lost a champion, and all the Self-Determination Organizations have lost an icon.

“My heart goes out in sympathy to Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the Afenifere family, his heroic wife, Joe, and children and to the entire oppressed peoples of Nigeria.”