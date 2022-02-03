From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Pan-Yoruba group, Agbekoya Farmers Association of Nigeria, has advised the government of Benin Republic to release the Yoruba fighter, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho from their prison or else it would be forced to use spiritual power to rescue the Oodua Nation agitator.

The group had staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo, Osun State, demanding unconditional release of the Yoruba nation agitator.

The President of Agbekoya Worldwide, Chief Kamorudeen Aremu, who spoke with Journalists at the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, condemned the continuous detention of Igboho in Benin detention, saying the association is ready to use spiritual power to rescue him.

Adorned in their voodoo-made clothes, Agbekoya insisted that Igboho has not committed a crime to warrant his continuous detention, saying “Sunday Igboho is not a criminal.”

They accused president Muhammadu Buhari of connivance with the Benin Republic to detain Igboho, warning that failure to release him on time may force the group to take necessary action.

“If they did not release Sunday Igboho legally, we are going to take him out of Benin Republic. We would use our traditional means of power to take him out of the prison.”

The group also called for restructuring of Nigeria before the 2023 election, saying any plan to conduct the election without restructuring would be exercise in futility.