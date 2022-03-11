By Lukman Olabiyi

Yoruba One Voice (YOV) said it was not interested in the 2023 election, restating its clamour for self-determination.

The group, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Omoladun Orolugbagbe, said the 2023 elections would not offer the needed solution to the myriads of problems bedeviling the nation and that it was better to sustain the clamour for self-determination.

The group highlighted the spate of insecurity, huge foreign debt, unstable economy, unending political logjam across the country and total disregard for human rights and international law as reasons for the continuous agitations from Nigerians, mostly those in the diaspora.

“It is unfortunate that for almost seven years now, President Buhari has spread hunger, pain, heightened insecurity and chaos. He has also succeeded in etching Nigeria’s name in debt, making the country one of the leading debtor nations. The administration has mortgaged the future of this country with huge foreign debts in order to stabilise the ailing economy. Cases of kidnappings, banditry and Boko Haram continue unabated and the country is even confused going into the 2023 elections.

“Many of those that oppose the ugly narratives of this country have been silenced. A good example is the case of Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Igboho that had just been released from Benin Republic prison on health grounds. IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is still in their custody.”

The group said the Yoruba in the diaspora were ready to sustain their agitation for self-determination, irrespective of government’s attempt to silent dissenting voices.