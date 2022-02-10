By Zika Bobby

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Yoruba Stakeholders Summit Group (YSSG) has appealed to politicians in the Southwest region to support presidential aspirants from other southern regions.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, conveners of the group, Olufemi Lawson and Oladosu Rasaq, said if the South West supports other regions of southern Nigeria, justice, equity, fairness and unity would be enthroned in the country.

YSSG said: “We wish to use this medium to assert, that it is not yet our turn, as the people of the South West, and to categorically demand that all major political parties should zone their presidential slot to the other geopolitical zones of the South, Vis-a-vis the South South, who turn was short-lived under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan and the SouthEast, which has never had a shot at the presidency of Nigeria, since the advent of the current republic. This remains an important way to ensure equity and fair play ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“For the purpose of reminder, in this fourth republic alone, our region has produced a president in Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for eight years, Dimeji Bankole as Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives for over three years, just as the APC, in 2015, graciously, zoned its vice presidential ticket to the South West, a position presently occupied by Professor Yemi Osinbajo. “