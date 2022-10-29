From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Yoruba Welfare Group has called on the Federal government and the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency address allegation of fraud over procurement of requisite equipment for the 2023 Census exercise.

The group said if the allegation is not address before the census exercise begins, it may cause its failure.

A statement by the National President of the Yoruba Welfare Group, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje added that stakeholders must urgently take the needed steps before the allegation becomes too late to handle.