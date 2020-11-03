Zika Bobby

A coalition of Yoruba groups and organisations in the Diaspora, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has expressed concerns over what it termed ‘retrogressive and insensitive’ response of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to calls for restructuring and devolution of powers, warning that the Yoruba nation may be pushed to secede soon.

This is as the coalition, in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr Zacheus Somorin, appealed to members and organisations of the international community to urgently commence the framework for the review of the country’s structure for peaceful dissolution.

YOV was reacting to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, that Buhari will not succumb to threats and undue pressure over the subject of restructuring.

Many Nigerians, including leadership of some socio-cultural groups including Ohaneze Ndigbo and Afenifere, MiddleBelt Forum, as well as Niger Delta agitators and personalities like Pastor EA Adeboye, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Aare Gani Adams, among others, have recently reiterated the call for restructuring.

According to YOV, the swiftness by which the Presidency through Shehu jettisoned the nationwide demand for restructuring is retrogressive, callous, and uncouth.

The Diaspora group stated that despite the fact that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Buhari rode on the wings of restructuring in 2015 to earn the votes of Nigerians, the attitude and body language of President Buhari showed he is averse to making the country’s system work seamlessly through restructuring.

“We expected that this administration will collate, digest and present assurances to Nigerians that President Buhari will do the needful by rebuilding the country towards inclusivity on the altar of restructuring, but the regime had other ideas wrapped in uncouth language. But Nigerians will not be cowed or shout down from making their points even in the face of threats.

“For a nation of over 200 million people, the incidents of the past weeks should have taught us that if any civil war happens in Nigeria, the casualties will be huge. That is why we are urging the United Nations, the UK, the US Congress, the Commonwealth , the British Parliament, among other international bodies, to urgently superintend over the peaceful dissolution of the country.”

Somorin stated that the YOV has placed the United Nations and the African Union on notice about their intentions if the Yoruba glory is being trampled upon based on how Nigeria is presently structured – politically