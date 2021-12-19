By Lukman Olabiyi

Coalition of Yoruba groups in the Diaspora under the auspices of Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has held that the Federal Government’s failure to officially designate bandits as terrorists, was deliberate and an attempt to realise Fulani’s agenda of recolonisation of Nigeria.

YOV in a communiqué issued on Saturday, at the end of its international webinar conference, with the theme, “Foreign Banditry Effect on Farming and Farmers in Yorubaland,” knocked Federal Government for its alleged deliberate inaction of making the court’s order effective.

The group stated that the Fulani-led government, through its body language, could not exonerate itself from the invasion of Yoruba farmlands by bandits/terrorists because the criminals were so audacious in their activities and not one of them had been arraigned before a law court.

According to the communiqué, the conference was attended by over 1,000 members of the group, who bemoaned the shortage of food supply in South West region as a result of insecurity in Yorubaland.

Among the people who signed the communiqué included YOV’s grand patron, Aare Gani Adams; the Secretary-General, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, and Olori Ladun Orolugbagbe, Publicity Secretary.

They lamented that farmers in Yorubaland were leaving their farms in droves due to no fault of theirs, but because of coordinated, drastic, maximum and ruinous attacks by bandits/terrorists.