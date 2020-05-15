Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A coalition of Yoruba groups under the platform of Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently and decisively clamp down on South West security outfit, Amotekun, to avert imminent bloodshed.

The coalition described Amotekun as “an unorthodox and strange security arrangement” alleging its manhandling of some persons, especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic confirmed the expediency for the Federal Government to immediately clamp down on it.

YAF alleged that in the name of Amotekun, certain individuals in the South West have been exploiting the overstretched deployment of the police due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic “to sustain unprovoked attacks and intensify the provocation of other Nigerians.”

In the statement by the convener, Adeshina Animashaun, the coalition revealed that it had written a fresh letter to remind President Buhari on the need to take a decisive step against Amotekun to save the country from those that hijacked the South West security outfit.