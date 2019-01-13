Afenifere is a pan socio-cultural group, which an average Yoruba man is looking up to for directions. But considering the division within the group ahead of the 2019 election, what do you think will become of the Yoruba who are looking forward to this organization for direction?

An average Yoruba man is not a fool. When there was crisis in Ife between the indigenous people and the Hausa people, the Buhari government in its nepotistic nature arrested the Yoruba people, including traditional rulers. Who were the people who fought the case of these people? When herdsmen were terrorising these people, who were the people that raised their voices? When Olu Falae, who is seen as the Adamu Ciroma of the Southwest was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen and matcheted, did you hear the voice of any of these people who now call themselves Yoruba leaders? When they say they are organising Python Dance III to intimidate the people into submission, who are the people that raised their voices? When it is now few weeks to election, some people are now shouting that they are Afenifere. If not for the media, nobody will have time for these people. The Yoruba are not fools. Fear Yoruba people, they are as intelligent as any thing. In 1999, something happened in Alimosho. Bola Tinubu, Senator Wahab Donsumu and the late Funsho William were vying for AD governorship ticket at the party’s rally in Alimosho. Senator Wahab Donsumu and Funsho Williams were at that meeting to campaign, but Tinubu was not there. Wahab Donsumu got up and said out of the three of them vying for the ticket, himself and Tinubu deserve to be considered because when they were on the side of NADECO, Funsho Williams was with Abacha as a Commissioner in Lagos. He even rated himself better than Tinubu in terms of experience and concluded that he deserved to be given the ticket. But Funsho Williams got up and said when he was serving under Abacha, Senator Wahab Donsumu was coming to solicit contracts. The scene was like a scripted movie, everybody at that gathering just chorused, “ Tinubu straight”, meanwhile Tinubu was not at the meeting. That is Yoruba for you. So, our people are not fools. Part of the problem is that it takes the Yoruba a long time to reach consensus, but the moment they form a consensus, woe betides whoever attempts to go against it. In recent times, all kinds of groups have been seen in Yoruba land; we have had OPC, we have had Yoruba K’oya who have gone round championing restructuring, some people are now coming to say what is important to them is Osinbajo or 2023 presidency. What has Osinbajo done for us in the last four years? Sharing N10, 000 to traders in the market? In the First Republic, Ahmadu Bello refused the position of the Prime Minister of Nigeria and chose to be the Premier of Northern Region and allowed Tafawa Balewa to rule Nigeria. That is what we want. What has the presidency done for anybody in Nigeria? Chief Obasanjo was the president for eight years, what has that done to the Southwest? Jonathan ruled for six years; what did that translate to for the South-South? The North has produced the highest number of presidents, yet they are the worst in all indices.