From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Yoruba independence organisation Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW) has condemned an alleged attack by security agencies on the peaceful rally of Yoruba nation agitators at Ojota in Lagos State.

IOOW General Secretary Prince Kunle Adelakun Eruobodo, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, alleged that the security agencies killed two persons, who are ardent supporters of Yoruba nation agitation of the group during the peaceful rally.

His words: “The attack by the Nigeria security agencies on a peaceful rally in which two members of the Yoruba nation were killed has indicated that Nigeria government does not respect the international laws and the United Nations Charter on the right of the indigenous people for self-determination.

“This act of bullying is totally absurd and animalistic. We are seizing this medium to appeal to the international community to come to our aid. As the Yoruba nation, we are naturally a peaceful people. We would never bow down to injustice, oppression and bullying of our dear people.

“Though those killed are not members of Ilana Omo Oodua they are strong members of the Yoruba nation defending our collective interests as a nation. May the souls of our fallen heroes Rest In Peace, amen.”