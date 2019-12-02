Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has said Yoruba language is one of the contents of liberation for the race, urging Yoruba at home and in the diaspora to accord importance to speaking and writing of the language.

He stated this during the 2019 edition of Oya festival at Ira in Kwara State, at the weekend.

In Yoruba culture, the deity known as Oya, was said to be the wife of Ogun, the Yoruba god of iron.

Adams, who is the chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), insisted that no country could develop unless it promotes the culture, tradition and heritage of its race and enjoined the Yoruba race to emulate Brazil in ensuring Yoruba take its pride of place among races in the world.

“Today, Yoruba language and culture is gradually waxing stronger in Brazil and across South and North America. As much as I know, the Yoruba have failed to use their various gifts and uniqueness. This has affected us as a race. And sadly too, we have never realised the fact that we need to make the right decision on the best way to sustain our heritage and core values.

“Happily, in recent time, some of us that are keen in promoting this laudable cause are beginning to rise to the challenges. For those of us that have started the campaign long ago, it is worthy of note to say it now that a few number of Nigerians of Yoruba origin have also started creating the awareness on the search for our true identity.

“For instance, the Yoruba-Brazil bond is gradually yielding positive results. A good example of this is the interesting story of Otunba Aderounmu, a Brazil-based Nigerian promoter of Yoruba language and culture, that teaches school children the Yoruba language and culture in Brazil,” he said.