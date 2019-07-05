Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Members of the Yoruba community in Sokoto State have promised to commit themselves to tolerance, peace and unity among themselves and with their host community.

The decision came at the end of a conference: “Unity Among the Yoruba in Sokoto State; A Case for Peaceful Coexistence.”

The conference attracted personalities including President General, Yoruba Community Council, Chief James Olorunfemi, its Grand Patron, Chief Andy Abayomi and the Chief Imam of Yoruba community, Prof. S. O. Rabiu. Others were the Iyalode of Yoruba Community, Chief Sarah Anjorin, President, Yoruba Community Women Wing, Alhaja Kudirat Atiteb, Basorun Yoruba Community, Chief Philip Ekunboyejo and Mohammed Adeleke.

Guest speaker, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ayodele Salawu, of the Department of Education Foundations, Usmanu Danfodiyo, Sokoto, described Yoruba as peace-loving people.

He applauded members for their self-dignity, including their cultural orientation: “Conformity is needed to propel the glory of Yoruba race. Let us respect our individuality in order to remain one entity. Our coming to Sokoto is divine.

“One problem facing the Yoruba was the issue of whether one is an indigene or not. No matter how long you stay in a place, you do not belong. When we were growing up in this country, especially here in Sokoto and some other parts of Northern Nigeria in the 50s through 60s and late 70s, wherever you are is your home. Today, the situation is no more the same partly because of development and other societal changes.

“Education for peaceful coexistence is the responsibility of everyone in the society. Starting from our leaders, who should rule by examples, parents who should give proper training to their children and make them learn to value human lives, be tolerant, humble and to respect the views of other people. The Government and the Sultanate have been carrying everyone along.”

Olorunfemi said the meeting was convened to further foster the existing peace and unity that has been prevalent among members of the linguistic and tribal group in the state.

He urged parents to guide their children against violence of any sort or any act that could tarnish the good image enjoyed by Yoruba.