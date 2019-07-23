Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governors of the six states of the South West zone, yesterday, reaffirmed their stand against open grazing in the region and called on the Federal Government to introduce ranches for the purpose of cattle rearing.

This is even as eminent personalities and leaders of thought in Yoruba land called for the abolition of open grazing in Yoruba land.

Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, who spoke on behalf of other governors, during a condolence visit to the leader of Pan Yoruba socio cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said the six governors of Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Lagos and Ogun states are tired of the evils being perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

Although the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, was absent, Akeredolu said he had earlier spoken with him on the position of the other governors and he had his mandate to speak.

The governors, who were in Akure for the burial of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Fasoranti’s daughter, declared that an end will come to insecurity in the region, going by the efforts they are making.

Akeredolu specifically said the governors had resolved to take drastic measures to end killings and kidnapping in the South West, adding that the forests in the region are used as hiding place by the bandits.

But, he said the forests will not be destroyed because they are pride of the region and said the governments of the states will further encourage forestation.

However, he said he had directed the police commissioner in Ondo State to direct his men to embark on 24 hours patrol, rather than being on the check points, adding that other governors in the region have done similar thing.

That, he posited, would end the menace of insecurity in the region.

The governor also called for the collaboration of all citizens in the fight against insecurity in the region.

A leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, condemned the activities of the Fulani herdsmen and urged the governors to collectively fight the menace of insecurity ravaging the region.

Also, former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, said the position of the governors if fully implemented would help in the fight against insecurity, adding, “I pray the governors have the courage to present their position to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“If it is true that there are Fulani vigilantes operating in the South West and mounting roadblocks, then it is a recipe for disaster and a precursor to war.

“Our people will not take it. If they are really there, they should get out of the South West and go and do their vigilante in the North. We have not been annexed by the Fulani, we are not an occupied territory and neither are we slaves.”