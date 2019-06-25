Adewale Banjo

A conference of Yoruba leaders will hold on Thursday at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, to discuss security challenges in the South West region.

Alaroye Newspaper publisher and organiser of the conference, Alao Adedayo, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, yesterday.

He said governors, obas, eminent scholars and leaders of thoughts from the South West expected at the conference, will forge a strategy to assist the governments, while the Yoruba language version of the book, Awo (the autobiography of Chief Obafemi Awolowo), will be presented to the public at the event.

Adedayo said: “The situation in Yoruba land calls for unity of our leaders because we cannot win this war against insurgent except we form a common front.”

The programme being coordinated by Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi as chairman and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as royal father of the day, will discuss the role of traditional rulers, governments and the South West people in effort to stop kidnapping any killings in the region.