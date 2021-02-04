The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin, yesterday, declared that the Yoruba will no longer tolerate kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, destruction of farmlands and killings in the South-west geo-political zone by criminal herdsmen.

He made the declaration, yesterday, at a meeting of the kings and traditionalists of Yoruba extraction, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The meting, which attracted participants from Oyo, Osun, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti and Ogun States aimed at finding lasting solution to the issues of kidnapping, rape, armed robbery and destruction of farmland in the zone.

In his address at the meeting, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin, who was represented by Prof Nelson Fashina, said: “Enough is enough. We can no longer tolerate kidnapping and killing of our people. What Governor Rotimi Akeredolu did was right when he banned grazing in our forest reserves.”

Leader and Chairman of the Governing Council of Yoruba World Assembly (YWA), Chief Taiye Ayorinde, also said: “One of the two women had her eyes plucked out while another was beheaded after being subjected to serial rape by her abductors. Should we then fold our arms and watched these atrocities. God forbid. We will fight back.”

The Secretary-General of YWA, Dr Taiwo also stated: “Victims of these atrocities cried loud to the traditional rulers, rich people, religion leaders and politicians, but help didn’t come to them and then somebody like Igboho stood up to say enough is enough.”

The Yoruba monarchs, however, pleaded with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to forgive the Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, over uncomplimentary remarks he made against the first-class monarch some days ago.

They pleaded further that Oba Ogunwusi should take the comments by Igboho as a product of youthful exuberance.