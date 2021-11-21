By Christopher Oji

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland,Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has call on Yoruba monarchs, elders and stakeholders to take seek help from President Muhammadu Buhari on the release of the embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo Igboho.

Oba Akanbi stated Igboho’s freedom from detention would go a long way in strengthening the unity of Nigeria.

Oluwo, however, appealed to Yoruba monarchs to harmonize their interest towards the release of their son, Igboho.

He premised his argument on oneness of Nigeria as it could be further cemented on the release of Igboho and leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The monarch appealed to Buhari to honour Yoruba kings and stakeholders, saying such a cachet would convince Yoruba, home and abroad to respect the unity of Nigeria.

Oluwo urged the Federal Government (FG), to effectively relate with Benin Republic, on the bilateral ground and ensure Igboho was safely returned to Nigeria without further trial. He said such action would encourage more patriots from Yoruba land.

A statement by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads: ” The controversies surrounding the continuous detention of Sunday Igboho, can be addressed should the Yoruba Monarchs, elders and stakeholders ready to take a walk to President Muhammed Buhari. Sunday Igboho is our son, he has made some mistakes which are realizable on the agitation for Yoruba nation. The approach is jeopardizing the intention. I urge stakeholders in Yoruba affairs to harmonize their interest, come together, and approach the country’s leaders for the release of embattled Igboho”

“Granting such request will entrench the unity of Nigeria and foster a harmonious understanding. Only federal government has the exclusive charisma to liberate the face of Yoruba nation agitator at this critical time. Our son must be rescued. Releasing Igboho without recourse to legal lingering litigation will earn the government credit. It is a credit of maturity and unity”

Oba Akanbi has, therefore, called on Nigerians to continuously exhibit love, maturity, and loyalty capable of sustaining the unity of Nigeria.