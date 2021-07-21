By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Yoruba Nation agitators “Ilana Oudua” have concluded plans to stage a protest today, Wednesday, July 21, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at 12 pm to demand the release of their leader Sunday “Igboho” Adeyemo, who was arrested by security forces and detained in the Benin Republic.

A statement by Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, confirmed the protest, urging all of Igboho’s supporters to participate.

‘Please, we beg all agitators to converge at the Chief Sunday Igboho’s house for a peaceful demonstration to show the world the kind of person he is as one of the conditions given for his release. Please, let’s all be at his house in Soka, Ibadan, before 12pm today. Thanks and God bless,’ Koiki said in the statement.

Koiki had earlier stated the Federal Government could not intimidate those agitating for the self-determination for a Yoruba Nation-State. He also stated that he believed Igboho would get a proper representation in the court.

Last week, the agitators protested against the raid of Igboho’s residence by operatives of the Department of State Services and demanded the release of the 12 aides arrested in his house.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.