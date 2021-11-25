From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Leader of the apex-Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Prof. Banji Akintoye, yesterday, said the next line of action to actualise self-determination is to liaise with traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders.

He made the disclosure when he inaugurated Ilana Omo Oodua Elders’ Advisory Council, under the chairmanship of Alhaji Alli Oyedeji, at the Bodija, Ibadan secretariat of IOO.

The council and members of IOO at the programme also passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Akintoye.

Akintoye, who joined the inauguration ceremony via a social media platform, said it had become important for the group to take the step in order to ensure that all Yoruba are on the same page for self-determination.

“We are ready to fight for the self-determination of Yoruba nation untill we succeeded, and we shall succeed by God’s grace,” he said.

Akintoye noted that it was imperative for the group to inaugurate the elders’ council because the youths cannot drive the course alone, urging everybody that loves developement of Yorubaland to join hands towards its success.

Akintoye said: “There are some things the elders can do that the youths cannot do. Of course, the youth are also key towards the realisation of Yoruba nation through protests, rallies, social media, and others, but they also need the elders to champion the cause.”

Alhaji Oyedeji promised that the council would collectively engage critical stakeholders in Yorubaland to key into the Yoruba redemption agenda “because of its legitimacy and peaceful approach to its realisation.”

