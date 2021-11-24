From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Leader of the apex Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Prof Banji Akintoye, on Wednesday said the next line of action to actualise self-determination for the Yoruba race in present Nigeria is to liaise with traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders.

He made the disclosure when he inaugurated Ilana Omo Oodua Elders’ Advisory Council, under the chairmanship of Alhaji Alli Oyedeji, at the Bodija, Ibadan secretariat of IOO. The council and members of IOO at the programme also passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Akintoye.

Akintoye, who joined the inauguration ceremony via a social media platform, and performed the inauguration online, said it has become important for the group to take the step in order to ensure that all Yoruba are on the same page for self-determination.

“We are ready to fight for the self-determination of Yoruba nation untill we succeeded, and we shall succeed by God’s grace,” he said.

Akintoye noted that it was imperative for the group to inaugurate the elders’ council because Yoruba elders also have significant roles to play with a view to actualising the vision, adding that the youth that are already onboard should know that the elders also have roles to play.

The youth, according to him, cannot drive the course alone, urging everybody that loves developement of Yorubaland to join hands towards its success.

Akintoye said: “There are some things the elders can do that the youths cannot do. Of course, the youth are also key towards the realisation of Yoruba nation through protests, rallies, social media, and others, but they also need the elders to champion the cause.”

The Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council, Alhaji Oyedeji, in his remarks, promised that the council would collectively engage critical stakeholders in Yorubaland to key into the Yoruba redemption agenda “because of its legitimacy and peaceful approach to its realisation.”

He, however, said that the recent attempt by some people, occupying strategic position in the group at blackmailing the leadership of the organisation “is to say the least, dead on arrival. The resignation of some of them is good riddance to bad rubbish, given the untenable excuse given, while we expect othwe fifth columnists within to follow suit or be shown the exit door. I align with the steps taken so far by the Alana (Prof Banji Akintoye) towards injecting sanity into the organisation, while I urge members to collectively rise and pass a vote of confidence on his leadership.”

The motion for vote of confidence in Akintoye was moved by Otunba Kanmi Adesuyi, and was seconded by Chief John Babalola. The supporters of the motion included Mrs. Folashade Odunjo.

Speaking with journalists after the programme, the Communications Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, said the purported moves by the Department of Security Services (DSS) extradite the Yoruba nation activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo alao known as Sunday Igboho, who is currently in detention in Benin Republic, was an attempt to crush the N20.5billion fine awarded by court against DSS for unlawfully invading Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on July 1, this year.

Adeleye said the Nigerian government has not filed any extradition charges to bring Sunday Igboho back to the country, saying: “They don’t have money to pay the fine and that is why they wanted to quash the judgment. Also, the appeal for stay of execution that was filed by DSS has not been granted by the court.”