From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In a bid to strengthen the security architecture of Yorubaland, leader of the apex Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Prof Banji Akintoye, has unveiled a mobile application and alert system, designed to track kidnapped victims and expose danger anywhere in Yorubaland.

The mobile application named Pajawiri (emergency) launched in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, according to Akintoye, can also expose criminal elements wherever they are once the victims have the application installed in their phones, irrespective of whether the phone is switched on or off.

He explained that provision has also been made for Yoruba people that do not have android phones to enjoy the services, saying the security system also has another system called Afinihan, which can be used by those without android phones to link up with those with the full application.

Akintoye, who joined the event via virtual platform, said the emergence of Pajawiri is an evidence that the Yoruba people are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued.

“We have now proven to the world that we cannot be captured nor be subdued. We are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued. These nnovations and intellectual powers are what we will deploy to get ourselves out of the quagmires of Nigeria.”

On the benefits of the application, Akintoye, in a statement by his Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, said: “Every person in possession of the Pajawiri App on their telephone will be able to activate it instantly, whenever they find themselves in danger. By activating the App, they will be able to alert their families, their friends and their neighbours that they are in danger and that they need help.

“In that way, no Yoruba person needs to be alone anywhere on their farms, schools, market places, shops and anywhere else. Any person who finds himself threatened by danger and who is in possession of Pajawiri will be able to alert other persons for help.

“In short, Yoruba people today, are able now to enjoy security individually and collectively through the use of the App known as Pajawiri. The Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide owes our engineers who have put this together an enormous debt of gratitude. The Yoruba people also owe a lot of gratitude to the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oduduwa, for all the encouragement and support that they have given to these engineers.

“The creators of this App, Pajawiri, have magnanimously offered to put this App Pajawiri freely at the disposal of every Yoruba person for the next 30 days. That is from now till the 21st of January, 2022. This means that all Yoruba people can have the protection of Pajawiri without paying any fees for the next 30 days.

“After that, those who chose to continue to enjoy the protection of Pajawiri will be able to do so with an affordable monthly subscription. That is for those of us who have Smart phones(android, iOS or IPhone). For those of us who do not have smart phones, a hand-held alert device named ‘Afinihan’, has been designed to work equally as effectively as the Pajawiri on the IPhone.

“Afinihan, a tiny hand-held device that is able to perform wonders. This tiny device has been efficiently tested and will be available for purchase at a small affordable price. The purpose of all these technological provisions, is that the Yoruba nation must carry all its people along in this provision of security.”

On the ideal features and benefits of the App, coordinator of the Pajawiri Project, Ayobami Abolaji, a United States-based IT expert, explained that the App is a system for warning and protection through an alarm and alert system that will generate protective action for the community and each individual user.

“The Pàjáwìrì App is designed to provide a technological solution or a system that allows people to warn others of impending dangers and arouse established response teams in the communities to stop and prevent various vices such as: kidnapping, raping, armed robbery, arson, theft, accidents, murders and banditry against app users and their community members.

“The Pàjáwìrì App is a technologically savvy information and communication application that alerts and locates the source and flashpoints of dangerous security breaches, where unchallenged massacre of valuable human lives and property are perpetrated. The Pàjáwìrì App proffers a modern day means of curbing or permanently alleviating the fear that has gripped the inhabitants of any geographical location and settlements once and for all.

“The Pàjáwìrì App was designed to be activated through a referral process only, in order to be able to know the identities of the app users and detect suspicious and criminal elements disguising as real users. It will be free to download by any users and will be operational after the referral activated for the new user to have the referral identification.

“Afinihan is an Android and I-Phone (iOS) compatible application device that sends alert signals to the connected phone systems. It is a mobile alarm system that allows those without hand held phones to connect to and alert those with the smart phones and computer devices set up at data command and control centers established at various perimeters in the geographical entities that the app is operating from.

Present at the unveiling of the app were pioneer Commissioner for Education in Osun State and immediate past chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Wale Adeniran; immediate past general secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, George Akinola; Kayode Akinwande and Akinsola Adejuwon, among others.