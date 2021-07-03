From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The stage is now set for the commencement of the Yoruba nation mega rally scheduled to hold in Ojota, Lagos, today.

The heavy presence of security agencies has not deterred members of the self-determination groups from proceeding with the rally as planned.

The latest information from Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) is that Yoruba women, who are already dressed in white special attires, would be on the front rows, and they would be followed from behind by Yoruba men.

As gathered, they have proceeded from the meeting point and they are heading towards Ojota now.

A source at the venue said: “Our Yoruba women are now leading our men to the Ojota, Lagos venue of the Yoruba Nation Rally. No retreat, no surrender.”

