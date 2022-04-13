From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has charged agitators for Yoruba nation to be resilient until the end result of their struggle is achieved.

He gave the charge on Wednesday when he hosted a Yoruba group, known as Atayese, led by Prince Tokunbo Ajasin, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The monarch, who acknowledged the various challenges confronting the people generally, ranging from economic meltdown, violence, and youth unemployment among others, noted that the situation could weigh down the activists.

But, the monarch, who himself was a frontline activist in his hey days maintained that, “tough time never last, only tough people do. There’s nothing too much to be done to ensure that one’s goal is achieved and I promise you of my support for the attainment of your cherished goal.”

The spokesman for the group, Gbenga Awosode, said aside their coming to felicitate Oba Balogun on his ascension to ten throne of Olubadan, the group also came to plead with him to use his rich experience to forge unity among his colleague kings in Yorubaland.

The lawyer-turned activist noted that Oba Balogun stands out as one of the most learned Obas in Yorubaland with academic, political and business exposure, asking that “Atayese wishes Your Imperial Majesty to deploy your vast experience in all those areas to the collective well-being for the entire Yoruba race.

“Kabiyesi, we want unity of purpose among Yoruba Obas and we want Your Imperial Majesty to do your bit in that regard. This is time for our reverred fathers to speak with one voice on issues that touch our common interest and with your esteemed pedigree, this is achievable.”