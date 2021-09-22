From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, New York

The Yoruba Nation protesters, again stormed the Nigerian Consulate in New York, Tuesday and Wednesday demanding a separate State for the Yorubas who they claimed were no longer safe in Nigeria.

This is even as they reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of his 2015 United Nations General Assembly speech, where he called for a self determination in favour of Western Sahara people and the Palestinians.

Displaying posters of Yoruba people allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen, they blamed the Buhari’s administration for giving the attackers the confidence to carry out their dastardly act and doing nothing to stop them.

One of the leaders of the protesters, who gave her name as Yoruba Wuyi, claimed that they embarked on the protest in Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday because their people including students were being allegedly slaughtered.

She claimed that the criminals appear to have access to state weaponry with the current administration doing nothing to deter them from carrying out their dastardly acts on the Yorubas.

Also speaking to reporters, one of the leaders of Yoruba nation, Foluso Aruleba, recalled that in 2015 United Nations General Assembly, Buhari called for a self determination in favour of Western Sahara people and the Palestinians, saying it was now the turn of the Yorubas to be set free and allowed to have their own country.

Aruleba said: “We too need our self-determination now, we need our referendum now. There is nothing new under the sun, it happened in Germany in 1933 from where they withdrew from the League of Nations, USSR in 1991, Southern Sudan in 2011. I and my family want to return to home but we cannot under this circumstance.

“The people that protested in favour of this government were spending hundreds of dollars here, those of us living in this country cannot spend money like that because we work hard for our money.

What we currently have is an unequal yoke, we have to go our separate ways.”