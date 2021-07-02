From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, has reconfirmed that the pro-Yoruba Nation rally scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday will go on as scheduled.

The group is headed by a Renowned Historian and Second Republic Member of the Nigerian Senate, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye.

The IOO also said that it had written another letter to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, and copied to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Sanwoolu by its General Secretary and Legal Adviser, Arc. George Akinola and Barr. Olasupo Ojo respectively, urging the State Police Command to ensure that the rally is peaceful, orderly and not hijacked by hoodlums as earlier insinuated by Police.

The group made the disclosure on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen by the its Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye.

“Our rally scheduled to hold on Saturday will still hold without any fear or intimidation and we promise to be peaceful like we have always been.

“We have been peaceful, orderly and lawful at everywhere we have visited, therefore, we call on the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums.

“We are happy that the Police already know that hoodlums are likely to hijack the rally. Now, we call on the police to ensure such does not happen like it didn’t happen in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun States respectively where we’ve held our rallies.

“It is the duty of the Police to safeguard our peaceful demonstration and protect us. On our own part, we promise to cooperate with the police towards ensuring that the rally is peaceful and orderly,” the statement said.

Recall that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Thursday, warned that no rally would be allowed in the state on Saturday.

His words : ” On no account will any actual or rumoured activity, including the planned mega rally, be allowed to lock down the state or hinder the normal daily activities of the good people of Lagos State.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.