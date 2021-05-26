By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, said prominent politicians in the South West have now infiltrated the struggle for the actualisation of a Yoruba nation

Adams said the struggle for actualisation of O’odua Republic is a legitimate right of all Yoruba sons and daughters, but expressed concern that the struggle had been hijacked by top politicians in the South West.

Speaking at the weekly O’odua Peoples Congress stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, Adams pointed fingers at some prominent politicians, who he described as betrayers of the Yoruba cause for true liberation.

He gave insights into the purported disagreement between those agitating for the actualisation of O’odua Republic, saying some of the protagonists of the Oodua Republic are agents that are being paid to frustrate the liberation movement.

“It is unfortunate that some people are determined to weaken the spirit of the agitators. Unfolding events in the last few weeks have shown that some prominent politicians have hijacked the struggle for the actualisation of O’odua Republic. It is an attempt to distract us from the true and original intention of the struggle. But I want to say it here that the struggle to seek a new nation is our legitimate right that we are determined to live and die for and we wouldn’t waiver in our beliefs and determination to liberate our race.

“But in achieving this lofty dream, I can say it authoritatively that we must be conscious of three thing. First, we must show enough diplomacy. Second, we must be conscious of how we generate our information and I will keep the third to myself.