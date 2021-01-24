From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Yoruba and Northern elders have condemned the attack on the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, which led to the destruction of his house and vehicles last Friday.

While the Yoruba elders operating under the aegis of Coalition of Oduduwa Elders (COOWA) demanded the arrest and prosecution of those involved, Northern elders under the umbrella of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), appealed to Fulani/Hausa youths not to take the laws into their hands by retaliating the destruction as it would further worsen the situation.

In a statement yesterday, COOWA National Coordinator, Tunde Aremu and National Secretary, Folake Ajasin said: “We received with utmost shock and disbelief the burning down of the residence of Sarkin Fulani Oyo State, his livestock and 11 cars, by some suspected criminals in Yoruba land allegedly instigated by one Sunday Adeyemo otherwise known as Igboho.

“This action is unacceptable to us, it is criminal, barbaric and uncivilized, and we call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Sunday Igboho and all the perpetrators of this dastardly and unwarranted act.