By Chukwudi Nweje

The Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun and Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti states have fixed April 13 and 28, respectively, for mention of the two cases instituted by the Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), challenging the validity of the 1999 constitution.

The Yoruba self-determination group had gone to court for an order of court to stop the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States, arguing that the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) want to use to conduct the two elections is invalid because no referendum was conducted when it was enacted in 1999.

They also want the court to bar subsequent elections in Nigeria based on the 1999 constitution.

Joined as defendants in the case are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami and the INEC.

IOO in the suit filed by its lawyer, Tolu Babaleye, earlier in March, asked the courts to stop any conduct of election of any kind in the South West until a referendum is conducted for the Yoruba to decide if they want to remain in Nigeria and the system under which they would be part of the country.