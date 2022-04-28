From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Yoruba Alliance for Good Governance, a pro-democracy group, has revealed that the ability of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to drag former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2023 Presidential race, under its platform, is one of the things required to maintain its leadership in the country.

It said it will work well after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2023.

The group described Jonathan as a patriot, whose commitment to Nigeria’s democracy, cannot be equated with that of other aspirants, currently scheming to be the party’s presidential candidate.

The group, speaking through its Chairman, Prince Johnson Olalekan after a roundtable meeting in Lagos, said it aligns itself with the position of other patriotic Nigerians, particularly leaders and organisations of Yoruba extraction, asking politicians from the South West geopolitical zone, to drop their ambitions.

According to the group, “the kind of leader, that the country requires, after President Muhammadu Buhari, is one, who cannot only consolidate on the gains of the administration, but also must possess the urgently needed ability, to reunite Nigerians and stabilize the polity, as a matter of National priority.

“The APC, must also consider, that beyond being a former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has a network of supporters, spread across every geopolitical zones of the country, and no doubt, his candidacy will be widely accepted by Nigerians.”

While commending President Buhari for the leadership it has continued to provide the APC and the country, the group warned the party, from allowing the choice of its presidential candidate, to be determined by desperate moneybags politicians, who are now all over the country, wooing party members, with financial inducements, ahead of the presidential primary of the APC.

“We wish to advice the APC, and most importantly the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, to be decisive in the approach of the party, towards electing a flag bearer ahead of the crucial 2023, Presidential election, in the country,” it said.