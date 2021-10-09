From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Yoruba think-tank Voice of Reason Advocacy for Social Development Foundation (VOR) has launched a grassroots campaign to sensitise the Yoruba people on the need to unanimously support the campaign for the abolition of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria in order to pave way for a regional referendum where the people will vote to decide on their nationhood.

The group, comprising of accomplished Yoruba Elders in the Medical, Academics, Law, Media, Public Relations, Finance, Public Administration, Accounting, Entrepreneurship, Information Technology, etc, said they initiated the move to let the Yoruba people know that the major factor responsible for under-development and misgovernance brouhaha in Yoruba Land is the 1999 Constitution which they described as fraudulent and the antithesis of equity and development.

In actualising its vision, the group is currently sponsoring radio jingles in front line Radio Stations in Ibadan, Oyo State to pilot its mobilisation drive.

In a related development, VOR, in preparation for a Million-Man Consultative Forum scheduled to hold soon in Ibadan, has launched a registration portal embedded in his website, vor.org.ng, requesting all the formal and informal sectors in Oyo State to register for participation.

Those being invited to register are market men and women, artisan groups, professional bodies, student groups, socio-cultural and socio-political groups in the pacesetter state.

According to a statement by a member of VOR Sub-Committee on Mass Mobilisation, Otunba Dr Seyi Roberts, VOR is committed to ensuring that the masses are actively carried along in the struggle for the restoration of Yoruba Nationhood which he said ‘must begin with the abolition of Military Imposed and fraudulent 1999 Constitution that breeds poverty, under-development, poverty, starvation, corruption and gross misgovernance.’

Aside from the ongoing Radio Campaign in Ibadan, VOR has erected banners and billboards in all strategic locations in the ancient city, urging the people to register to support the #End1999Constitution.

Our correspondent sighted one of these billboards along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, inward Ibadan, after Guru Maraji. Two banners were also *sighted* opposite the Ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan while some banners were sighted in the popular Iwo Road of the ancient city and directly opposite the Premier University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

