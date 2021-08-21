From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has advocated exploration of cultural events by all Yoruba sons and daughters to market Yoruba culture and tradition.

Speaking at the 2021 edition of the Sango Festival held at Aafin Oyo in Oyo town of Oyo State on Saturday, he commended the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, for already using the festival to market Yoruba culture and tradition.

Adams enjoined all monarchs in Yorubaland to leverage the culture and tradition of their respective towns and cities for development.

He stated that the Yoruba have the potentials to transform the region with cultural events that can draw culture promoters and enthusiasts from far and near to the region.

‘What Kabiesi, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi is doing with this festival is to promote and market the Yoruba culture and identity to the world,’ he said.

‘This event creates an opportunity for others to know more about Sango and other deities. It provides the template for cultural growth and development. That is why I am using this opportunity to call on other monarchs in the South West to emulate Alaafin and embrace the culture and tradition of their respective towns for better development.’

Aare Adams charged indigenes of Oyo town to support Alaafin in ensuring that Oyo remains the pacesetter in cultural activities, adding that people’s identities could only become known through cultural events like the Sango Festival.

Meanwhile, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi, eulogised the courage of the Aare Ona Kakanfo for being at the vanguard of cultural promotion, adding that efforts were being made regularly to place the Yoruba history in the right perspective.

According to him, Sango was one of the past occupiers of the Alaafin stool and he was renowned for his courage and prowess in lightening.

‘I believe in the sanctity of Yoruba culture and tradition. It is our heritage. It is our core values that we are being created for. Therefore what we are doing today is that we are making history by sustaining our culture and identities and I am happy that Oyo is at the forefront of this crusade,’ Oba Adeyemi said.