From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land and National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Gani Adams, has promised to unite all the traditional, political and religious leaders in Yoruba land.

The Yoruba generalissimo, who spoke at the fifth world congress of the OPU in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday, said his major priority is the unity of the Yoruba race.

He, therefore, assured he would do everything possible to unite all the leaders of thoughts in Yoruba land, who are not in good terms, in the interest of peace and progress of the race.

He said the greatness of the Yoruba race is a function of the unity and cooperation that exist among its people, hence, the need to ensure all Yoruba people across the world are united.

He said the bottom line is for the various traditional rulers, political leaders, socio-cultural groups and rights activists in Yoruba land to work together for a common goal.

The purpose of the congress, according to him, was the future of the Yoruba race, through building a formidable economic blueprint for the race.

He said: “Our main aim and objective is to promote our cultural identities and foster unity among the Yoruba race.”

Adams expressed the hope that the congress would go a long way at fighting the course of the Yoruba nation and defending the interest of the Yoruba, saying there is hope for the Yoruba race in the present Nigeria.

He urged the Yoruba not to relent in joining hands with progressives to move Nigeria forward.

“On several occasions, I never hide my feelings challenging our governors, especially in the South West to develop the tourist potential of their various states. Many of you that stay in abroad can testify to this. You know how much you spend on visits to tourist and recreation sites.

“It may interest you to note that we have several tourist centres that are good enough to be turned to money spinning ventures for Nigeria as a country,” he said.

On his part, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, appealed to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi to work together for the unity of Yoruba nation and unite all traditional rulers in Yoruba land, saying without unity, Yoruba race could not move forward.