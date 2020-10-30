Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to accelerate the ongoing police reform to guarantee the security of the country.

President of the Yoruba youth group, Mr. Olufemi Lawson, said they supported the #EndSARS protest, but frowned at the looting and destruction of properties by hoodlums.

The hailed the speed with which President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government accepted and granted the #5For5 demands of the young people during the EndSARS protest, adding that total reform of the police would enhance the overall wellbeing of the nation.

While commending the state governments for their dexterity and promptness in managing the situation in their states, the group called for peace, calm, and restoration of law and order across the country.

“We would also like to commend the state governments that have already set up their judicial panels of inquiry as part of the demands of the #EndSARS protest.

“We call on other states yet to do so to promptly constitute theirs so that the panels can get to work and deliver on the directives of the Federal Government. As these panels get constituted and commence their hearings, we would like to encourage young people not to shy away from being part of the panels.”