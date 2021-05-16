By Lukman Olabiyi
As campaign for agitation of Yoruba nation continued to spread across South West of Nigeria, the foremost farmers and hunters union in the region, Agbekoya Farmers Society has said that it would have no choice than to join secessionists if, security situation of the country and other things affecting it peace and unity is not addressed
In a chat with Daily Sun, the National Secretary of Agbekoya, Prince Adegbenro Ogunlana, said their union is yet to decide whether or not to join agitation for Yoruba nation.
He said the recent ban of open grazing by southern governors, is good step in the right direction if the pronouncement of governors were not political statement to douse the heat of agitation for secession.
Ogunlana stated that now the southern governors have made the pronouncement, they should zoom into action, to prove that they mean what they said.
“Agbekoya is yet to decide whether to join Yoruba nation or not. The group in it view believes that if the head is rotten, the whole body will be rotten. What is happening in the country is not only affecting South West, it affect everyone including Hausa, Igbo and even the Fulanis’. From Agbekoya’s view, we believes that current situation of the country is being instigated by foreign countries; they don’t want peace and unity in Nigeria, that is why we are yet to thrown our weight behind agitation for Yoruba nation; we are still on the fence but if Federal Government fail to address many issues hampering peace and unity of the country, will be left with no option than to join agitation for Yoruba nation”, he said.
Speaking further, said Agbekoya was formed in 1939, and the group would not said something without standing by it, insisted that agitation for secession would not come without crisis; “there must be crisis” .
“Whoever want to get independent cannot get it without struggle. The restructuring people are calling for if it is done without political gimmicks as it was done in the case of Amotekun, it will solve our problem. I have called Sunday Igboho, and we discussed at length, some of what they are agitating for is right, thanks to the media for giving South West support and helping us to air our voices if not for that, the region would have suffered a lot. “, Ogunlana said.
Leave a Reply