As campaign for agitation of Yoruba nation continued to spread across South West of Nigeria, the foremost farmers and hunters union in the region, Agbekoya Farmers Society has said that it would have no choice than to join secessionists if, security situation of the country and other things affecting it peace and unity is not addressed

In a chat with Daily Sun, the National Secretary of Agbekoya, Prince Adegbenro Ogunlana, said their union is yet to decide whether or not to join agitation for Yoruba nation.

He said the recent ban of open grazing by southern governors, is good step in the right direction if the pronouncement of governors were not political statement to douse the heat of agitation for secession.

Ogunlana stated that now the southern governors have made the pronouncement, they should zoom into action, to prove that they mean what they said.

“Agbekoya is yet to decide whether to join Yoruba nation or not. The group in it view believes that if the head is rotten, the whole body will be rotten. What is happening in the country is not only affecting South West, it affect everyone including Hausa, Igbo and even the Fulanis’. From Agbekoya’s view, we believes that current situation of the country is being instigated by foreign countries; they don’t want peace and unity in Nigeria, that is why we are yet to thrown our weight behind agitation for Yoruba nation; we are still on the fence but if Federal Government fail to address many issues hampering peace and unity of the country, will be left with no option than to join agitation for Yoruba nation”, he said.

Speaking further, said Agbekoya was formed in 1939, and the group would not said something without standing by it, insisted that agitation for secession would not come without crisis; “there must be crisis” .