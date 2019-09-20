New kid on the block, Ohiwere Mary Adesua aka Suwa, is set to heat up the Nigerian music space with the release of her debut single entitled, You and You.

Speaking with TS Weekend, the emerging talent said: “Sincerely, You and You was inspired by love. You see, it is the dream of every guy or lady to be truly loved, so I decided to pass a message across. The message, like I already stated, is true love. Every human on earth deserves to be loved.”

Recalling how she came into music, Suwa narrated: “Entertainment runs in my family. I love music. For me, music is life. The talent was discovered when I was in nursery school. Growing up, I fell in love with the likes of Asa, Beautiful Nubia and Tuface, and presently, I love Teni Makanaki, she is just awesome! I am her number one fan. I also love Simi and Adekunle Gold.”