Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has praised ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo as a foremost statesman and citizen of the world.

In a birthday message to the former President who clocks 85 on Saturday, Anyim, a frontline presidential aspirant for next year’s election, said Obasanjo has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

The former Senate President and staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also recalled that OBJ, as the former President is popularly called, has played key roles at various stages of Nigeria and Africa’s political history.

The congratulatory message, which Anyim personally signed on Friday reads:

“Baba! You are a true citizen of the world, an outstanding leader in Africa and our nation’s pre-eminent statesman. You have demonstrated unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and progress of our dear country, Africa and the world at large.

“You stand out as a true patriot. You have continued to give your all to see Nigeria take her place among the comity of nations, as a richly endowed country.

“You have played key roles at various stages of Nigeria’s and Africa’s political history. At all those stages, you provided visionary and principled leadership guided by deep love for and commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerians and the black man.