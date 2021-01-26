From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Yoruba freedom fighter and a youth leader, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, has described Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser on Political Matter in the presidency as a liar.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, Igboho told Ojudu to stop peddling falsehood against him, otherwise, he would take legal action against him.

Ojudu had in a post that went viral on the social media narrated how former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, held a secret meeting with Igboho in 2009 ahead of the rerun-election that brought in Dr Kayode Fayemi as Ekiti State Governor.

Ojudu stated that Igboho told Tinubu that he had been paid by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to disrupt the re-run governorship poll. He said Igboho agreed not to disrupt the poll and that he left Ekiti a before the commencement of the poll.

The presidential aide also said Igboho agreed to meet with them on the condition that the late strongman of Ibadan politics, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, who died in 2008, must not know about the meeting.

In an interview with journalists on Tuesday, Igboho said: “Femi Ojudu is a liar. He is out to defame me… Ojodu mentioned Ahmed Tinubu in the piece, you can go and ask Tinubu about the election. I have only worked for two people; the late Lamidi Adesina and Rashidi Ladoja. I have never worked for Adedibu.

“Adedibu died in 2008 and Ojudu said the same Adedibu asked me to go to Ekiti in 2009. You can see he is a liar. Politicians are trying to penetrate the Yoruba struggle. You can kill the messenger but you cannot kill the message.

“I don’t know any Ojudu and if he is sure that I met him in a hotel, let him swear by the life of his children.”