“ln 2011 Rochas Okoro- cha won the governorship election on the ticket of APGAthat wasn’t on ground in the state and also produced the major- ity of the members of the State House of Assembly. ln 2015 he won his governorship on the platform of APC and also produced 24 out of the 27 House of Assembly members and a Senator”

He added that “in 2019 when the political under- takers were handed over the tickets of the party it came fourth in the gubernatorial election and could not secure even one seat at the state Assembly out of 27 members”

The victory he explained “has shown those who own the land. Ugwumba Uche Nwosu won the governorship election in lmo but INEC knew why they decided to be parti- san. So at the moment we don’t want to be joining issues with anybody. We have more serious things to do than to be reacting to weightless comments and unfounded claims.”