Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
IMO State governor, Rochas Okorocha has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the last election , Hope Uzodinma as a political retailer who cannot win any election on his own. He stated this in reaction to claims by Uzodinma that the governor lacks electoral value.
The governor noted that he won the election to become the governor of the state in 2011 on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) that was not popular in the state as well as winning majority of seats at the state assembly un- like Uzodinma. A feat, he recalled was repeated in 2015, when he contested under APC and still won when the party was yet to
be known in the state .
A statement by Governor Okorocha issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwue-meodo said that “We won’t be wasting our God given wisdom and precious time responding to every garbage. Nigerians of goodwill have come to know those with political values and those who are political retailers”
“ln 2011 Rochas Okoro- cha won the governorship election on the ticket of APGAthat wasn’t on ground in the state and also produced the major- ity of the members of the State House of Assembly. ln 2015 he won his governorship on the platform of APC and also produced 24 out of the 27 House of Assembly members and a Senator”
He added that “in 2019 when the political under- takers were handed over the tickets of the party it came fourth in the gubernatorial election and could not secure even one seat at the state Assembly out of 27 members”
The victory he explained “has shown those who own the land. Ugwumba Uche Nwosu won the governorship election in lmo but INEC knew why they decided to be parti- san. So at the moment we don’t want to be joining issues with anybody. We have more serious things to do than to be reacting to weightless comments and unfounded claims.”
