From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as “a reliable and dedicated deputy who is not only admirably competent, but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job.”

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, in a message to celebrate the Vice President on his 64th birthday Monday March 8, said “I’m proud to have selected Osinbajo as my running mate and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.”

The President added, “the Vice President is a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.”

Buhari also noted that “Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties.”

He wished him many more prosperous years and Almighty God’s continued guidance.