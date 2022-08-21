By Chukwudi Nweje

The Deputy Senate President and Delta All progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for 2023, Ovie Omo-Agege has described the Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III as an inspiration to many.

The Deputy Senate President, who was speaking at the thanksgiving service held at Foursquare Gospel Church, located in the Olu’s Palace to mark the First Coronation Anniversary of the monarch lauded the royal father for his role in promoting national unity and enriching the cultural values of Nigeria.

“I humbly join our good people to thank God Almighty for graciously keeping you in good health and sound mind to celebrate your First Coronation Anniversary as the youngest Olu of Warri Kingdom to lead the Itsekiri Ethnic Nation in over 500 years. Our people deeply cherish Your Majesty’s distinct place of honour as the symbol of the pristine cultural heritage and values of our Itsekiri people. Your special regard for the value of positive human relationships and clear vision of a modern, well-governed and organized society that is driven by the power of godly living, innovation and constructive, mutually respectful, and excellent engagements across boundaries endear you to the people in unique ways”, he said.

He lauded the monarch for always dignifying the cultural values of the Itsekiri people with passion, even as he charged other traditional leaders to as custodians of traditions, values, and customs, strive to galvanise Nigerians towards peace, stability, and progress of the country.

Earlier in his sermon, former President, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, who was the Guest Speaker harped on the need for all to thank God at all times.

In his sermon taken from the books of Psalms 100:4, Philippians 4:6, 2nd Corinthians 4:15, 2nd Thessalonians 3:7-12, he urged Nigerians to appreciate God no matter the difficult situation they faced.

He also charged the youths to imbibe the culture of hard work and dedication to service, even as he called on governments at all levels to empower youths to secure the future of the country.

He said: “Without thanksgiving, you have no access to God. Thanksgiving opens the gate. It brings you into the presence of God. If you are not grateful, you may become a ‘great fool’ “.

Those at the thanksgiving service include Gov Ifeanyi Okowa, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, The Delta State APC Deputy Governorship candidate for 2023, Friday Ossai Osanebi; Delta APC Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori; lawmaker representing Delta South Senatorial District, Sen. James Manager amongst others.