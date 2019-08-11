Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman John Oyegun on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The president described the APC chieftain as true example of a patriot and democrat.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari noted that Oyegun’s milestone is highlighted with memories of great achievements like becoming a Permanent Secretary at the age of 30, winning a gubernatorial election in early 50s, and providing visionary leadership to unseat an incumbent government for the first time in Nigeria’s history.

He affirmed that Oyegun and the ruling party set a standard for consistency, honesty and integrity in Nigeria’s politics as he championed building of strong democratic institutions, and promoted the virtue of looking beyond elections and positions to growing and unifying the nation for posterity.

As an active participant in Nigeria’s political development and governance for many years, President Buhari expressed the believe that Oyegun’s depth of wisdom, maturity, tolerance and penchant for always putting the interest of the nation above self should serve as a lesson to both old and younger political actors, that the greatest investment for building a nation is personal sacrifice.

President Buhari also rejoiced with family members, friends and associates of the former governor of Edo State as he turns an octogenarian, praying that God will give him good health and strength to keep serving the nation and humanity.