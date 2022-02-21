The paramount ruler of Nnewi His Royal Majesty, Igwe Dr K.O.N Orizu 111 (CON) JP, has described Nigeria Pillar Of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, as a worthy son of Nnewi Town.

The traditional ruler made the pronouncement on Saturday at his Palace in Nnewi when he received a giant trophy and sports kits donated by Chief Ejidike, for the maiden edition of Igwe Orizu Nnewi Soccer Championship.

He said the sports philanthropist, who has done well in promotion of sports across the country and beyond, has taken the name of Nnewi to the global scene.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“We are proud of you as a worthy son of Nnewi for your exploits in sports promotion and development of the youths, we will continue to pray for you and support you.”

Earlier, Chief Ejidike said his idea to promote sports is to engage the youths meaningfully and to take them away from the streets.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He was particularly happy that his supports to sports development across the country has been brought to the door step of his country home in Nnewi.

The championship, which will be organised by YSFON in conjunction with the office of the Pillar Of Sports and Nnewi community, will have 24 clubs from across the entire Anambra state.

Highlights of the presentation ceremony included remarks from relevant stakeholders, nomination of members of the MOC and traditional breaking of kolanuts.