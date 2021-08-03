Blessing Oborodudu’s feat of qualifying for the final of the 68 kg female wrestling event of the 2020 Olympic has been described as a blessing that wiped away the pain of the near misses in other events.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday said; “This is Real Blessing to Nigeria. Thank you blessing for wiping away the pain of the near misses recorded in other events.

“Nigerians are proud of you. The display is typical of the never say die Nigerian spirit. Keep the tempo going until we reach the ultimate, which is the gold. Don’t give up the fight until you re-write Nigerian Olympics history with a gold medal in the kitty”

Blessing becomes Nigeria’s first medalist in Wrestling. Her qualification for the finals guarantees a gold medal or silver.

Oborodudu defeated Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova and Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan to advance to her first Olympic semi finals.

Odunayo Adekuoroye, Ese Brume and Grace Nwokocha are still in the running for medals.

