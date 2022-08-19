From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State on Friday praised one of his major support groups, Youth Earnestly Seek Soludo (Solution) (YESS), saying that it is rare to find support group that is not transactional.

Soludo while addressing hundreds of the youths led by Dr. Nelson Omenugha as they marked their third anniversary, and unveiled Youth Empowerment Programme and youth advocacy in Awka, lamented the decline of society to entitlement culture without thought on productivity.

He also praised the youths for being part of disruptive change which his administration engendered.

He pledged the State government’s determination to continue to budget more money for youth empowerment and to increase the budget for youth empowerment from N500 million budgeted this year to N2.5billion next year.

“It was another emotional moment for me as I graced the third anniversary of one of the foremost youth based support group that championed the birthing of this administration.

“This a group of progressive young people who, through their selfless engagements, have reenacted the practice of politics as was with us during the days when we championed the Ekwueme Movement that birthed the emergence of the Late Dr. Alex Ekwueme (Ide) as the Vice President of Nigeria in the second Republic.

“By their actions and clear definition of purpose, they are mainstreaming what they call “Stakeholding Politics”. This is in total contrast with the transactional model that has ruined the process of our leadership selection. In marking this third anniversary, they have put together a youth advocacy book that talks about inclusiveness in governance, the title is “Partners in Nation Building”.

They are indeed true Apostles. I am happy they have seamlessly transitioned from just a support group to a development oriented and youth advocacy body. From the earlier Youth Earnestly Seek Soludo, to now Youth Earnestly Seek Solution (YESS). This is in tandem with our policy drive as a government set to proffer solutions to problems and not bemoan, aggravate or beg them.Congratulations to my YESS family. Let’s continue being partners in progress/” he said.

Earlier in the programme, former Minister of Aviation Chief Osita Chidoka narrated his rise to stardom and advised that what youths need to rise are: intellect, hard work, fear of God and to eschew intimidation of people.

They must also refrain from abuse of people and should not oppress others.

The chairman of the occasion, Mr. Alex Ejesieme, SAN, said what the youths are doing is tenable in Nigeria which is why the youths are yearning to take back their country.

Ejesieme praised Soludo for promoting the cause of youths by appointing many of them into political positions.

But to accomplish this he said, the youth must be supported financially because they have a lot to give to the state.

In his address, the Convener of YESS, Dr. Omenugha said the group was formed because it beleived that Soludo was the perfect man to succeed the then Governor Chief Willie Obiano.

According to him the aim of the group is to join Soludo to get problems of the state solved.

Omenugha said that Youth Advocacy document “Partners in Nation Building” which the youths unveiled at the occasion is a book of process building.

He said that to identify with YESS is to identify with progressive youth, endorsement of good in the society and in YESS they are changing the narrative.

Omenugha disclosed that 350 youths have been trained in ICT with 20 of them who are virtually impaired youths trained from analogue to digit and this is in synch with the United Nations.