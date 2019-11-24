We are in the Waiting Room and for the first time, I see Bola actually agitated. “Can you stop going up and down? You are making me nervous with your pacing,” I said calmly. I decided there and then that it isn’t the end of the world if she is pregnant. Yes it will be messy but Bola will survive, she had us, her friends with her as her support team.

The Doctor took her time to come back with the Report and Bola was almost out of her mind. “I am sorry, I had an emergency, please step into my office. We need to talk,” Dr Kate said mildly. It seemed serious, try as I would I couldn’t read her expression. She was devoid of any. Bola looked frightened and at that moment I felt compassion, I took her hand and squeezed them comfortingly, trying to reassure her that she wasn’t alone. “I am not going to beat about the bush, No, you are not pregnant but there is an issue.

You have fibroid.” “Fibroid?” We both echoed. “Yes, Fibroids are abnormal growths that develop in or on a woman’s uterus. Sometimes these tumors become quite large and cause severe abdominal pain and heavy periods. In other cases, they cause no signs or symptoms at all. The growths are typically benign, or noncancerous. The cause of fibroids is unknown.

You can choose to remove it or leave it if there are no complications. You could use a method called Myomectomy. In a myomectomy, I can remove the fibroids, leaving the uterus in place. If the fibroids are few in number, you may opt for a laparoscopic or robotic procedure, which uses slender instruments inserted through small incisions in your abdomen to remove the fibroids from your uterus; it is not a usual procedure and has high rates of success.

Nothing to worry about,” Dr Kate concluded smiling for the first time, probably to put us at ease. All what she said sounded like Greek but I do remember Bola complaining of excruciating pains during her monthly period and for some time now her periods have extended beyond her normal 4 to 5 days and she has also been spotting in between periods. It made sense now. Dr Kate went ahead to tell us that 80% of all women will develop uterine fibroids at some point during their lives.

Because many women don’t experience any symptoms, it’s possible the incidence of uterine fibroids is even higher. Although fibroids are considered benign or noncancerous, it can make life painful. She counselled us as Ladies to always go for medical check-up as the woman is a complex and intricate specie. She assured us that there were other options which she will discuss extensively with us so Bola can make an informed decision. We left after she gave Bola an appointment to come back in two weeks’ time.

When we left we didn’t discuss much because Bola did not seem in the right frame of mind. I understood her desire to be left alone and dropped her off at work. Just before driving off, I told her that I will always be there for her and that she should not worry too much. It is also her decision if and when she wants to inform the Girls’. I didn’t have much time to dwell on Bola as I had called for a Meeting of Warien Rose Foundation Team Members to discuss Domestic Violence Anonymous (DVA) the Support Group Warien Rose Foundation runs for those going through domestic abuse which will be taking place on Monday the 25th (tomorrow) at Golden Tulip Festac Town.

We also needed to plan for the United Nations ‘16 Days Activism on Gender based Violence’ which takes place from the 25th of November to the 10th of December every year. This year’s theme is ‘Orange the World, Generation Equality, Stands Against Rape’ and Warien Rose will be collaborating with United Nations Information Centre by Ikoyi Registry on the 2nd of December 2019, you are all invited by the way. We have a number of activities lined up this period so it will be busy. The Girls are coming over for a drink tonight, I wonder if Bola will give them situation Report