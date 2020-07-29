Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Enugu State youths under the aegis of “Save Enugu Youths Initiative” have lauded Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, a former Governor of old Enugu State, on the occasion of his 70th birthday, describing him as the ‘conscience of the nation’.

The youth group dubbed the 70th birthday celebration of the former governor a ‘milestone achievement’ in the life of any leader of his ilk.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator and the Convener of the youth association, Chibueze Nwoga and Gwiyi Solomon, obtained by Daily Sun, the group described the former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman as a ‘consummate politician’.

According to the statement: ‘As Governor of old Enugu State, Chief Nwodo was among the founding fathers of the state, who bequeathed us with the developmental blueprint we are implementing till date.

‘As National Chairman of peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he was champion of internal democracy and a pacesetter in that regard.

‘As Board of Trustee member of the PDP, Chief Nwodo remains the conscience of the largest political party in the Nation and Africa at large.’

The youth group prayed that God will continue to preserve the stateman, saying his experience and understanding of national politics are second to none.

Nwodo, born on July 28, 1950, clocked 70 years old on Tuesday, July 28.