Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja-

PDP Campaign Council has reacted to Friday outburst of the Kaduna state governor, El Rufai where he was quoted to have said he was coming to bury the people’s Democratic Party in Kogi state, ahead of next month’s governorship election

The PDP in a swift reaction advised the governor who is the leader of APC campaign council, to guide his “reckless and unguarded statements as it is only tenable in his Kaduna state , where anything goes without resistance”

The spoke man of the council, Austin Okai said “ We can now see why Kaduna state has been turned into the center of crime and abnormalities, the state that enjoyed peace under the reign of Markafi and Sambo has being turned into Kidnapping den and centre of religion and ethnic pogrom”

The campaign council also reminded Elrufai why he was banned from entering United States of America due to his undemocratic conduct and reckless utterances stressing ” in Kogi state we don’t celebrate burial or carrying of coffin, just as his body bag utterances against international observers, we wish to remind El Rufai that Kogi state will not tolerate any careless conduct from outside or within the state as the citizens have resolved to vote and defend their votes on 16 November”

The party said it is only when something is dead that burial can take place saying the PDP was much alive in Kogi and prepared to wrestle power from the ruling party stating that it was indeed APC that was dead and waiting for burial.

PDP said it is not unaware of the El-rufai’s rigging strategy that foisted him on the people of Kaduna state which he intends to use Kogi with the combined use of force and armed thugs to instill fear on the people of the state to give APC a leeway to rig the forthcoming election

According to PDP, even though Kaduna state governor won the last election through all means possible, he is still been challenged in court because of of the obvious lapses and flaws that characterised the governorship election

” We intend to teach you a bitter lesson in Kogi by November election, considering the fact that your candidate in APC,Yahaya Bello is not sellable,moreover he could not account for billions of naira accrued to the state in the last three and half years

“A governor whose mandate is been challenged in court you have no moral right to influence the political decision of kogites in the next election, so implore him to mind his business” the statement added.