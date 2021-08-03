From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), yesterday, said it was wrong for anyone to compare its performance with the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The party in a statement by its National Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said whereas the opposition party, during its 16 years tenure paid off the country’s debt and revamped the economy with massive jobs created for citizens, the APC has wrecked the economy.

The party was reacting to a stamenet by former chairman of Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, yesterday.

“The PDP asserts that trying to compare the incompetent and decadent APC to the highly productive and development-oriented PDP is an unpardonable disservice to our nation and calls to question the sense of judgment of Profession Jega. Perhaps the professor needs to be reminded of how the PDP worked hard to revamp our nation’s economy, paid off our huge foreign debts and went ahead to grow the economy to become the largest investment hub in Africa as well as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, with Fitch B+ rating; only for the APC to wreck the economy and turned our nation into the world poverty capital and a debtor country in a space of six years.”

