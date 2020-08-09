Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the pronouncement by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) of already having its vigilante outfit across the 36 States of the federation, the Igbo National Council (INC) has insisted that their forest is no go area for the Fulani herders just as it reminded them that it’s own local vigilante “Operation Lion walk” set up to counter the activities of the Miyetti Allah vigilante is still in place.

National President of INC, Chilos Godsent who disclosed this to Daily Sun in Owerri yesterday informed that since the launch of the Igbo vigilante outfit on 15th June 2020, over two hundred communities and pro-Igbo associations as well as groups across the Igbo speaking States has taking it upon themselves to comb their forests for Fulani herdsmen.

Godsent also revealed that since the launch of the “Operation Ije Agu” hundreds of herdsmen and many criminal gangs who were hiding in the various forests in many communities have been evicted,while some he added has relocated deep into the forests or to another forests.

He said “the Igbo National Council is not in doubt that the Miyetti Allah will regret if they dare step into any community of the Igbo Nation State with arms in disguise of any form.

“We appreciate that the successful enforcement of the Operation Ije Agu has taken strong roots in ten states of the Igbo Nation now, and we are working tirelessly to expand the Operation to the remaining six states that has not fully commence the Operation due to logistic and technical issues that are already been addressed.”

Godsent said INC has also saluted the courage and patriotism of Igbo Youths, Igbo Communities, traditional rulers and pro-Igbo groups that has rising up to the task of defending the Igbo Nation from the several threats of invasion by the herdsmen.

According to him “We are not cowards and can never be cowards. We once more reaffirm that open grazing is illegal and criminal offence in the Igbo Nation, therefore any group violating it does so at its own risk.

“In addition, the Igbo National Council worldwide may be compelled to declare Miyetti Allah persona non grata in the Igbo Nation States if they continue to threaten our peaceful existence as a Free Nation.” Godsent said.